UFC Pittsburgh: Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch Main Event Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Preview the main event match-up between No. 3 ranked middleweight Luke Rockhold and No. 9 ranked David Branch this Saturday at UFC Pittsburgh Live on FS1.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Likens Jackson-Wink to Lance Armstrong’s Disgraced US Postal Cycling Team

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 116: Rockhold vs. Branch Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, Sept. 16. The first UFC Fight Night 116 bout is slated to begin at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram