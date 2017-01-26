UFC Performance Institute Hopes to Minimize Injuries, Advance Training Techniques

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 26, 2017
No Comments

On Jan. 18, the UFC unveiled its newly constructed Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The enormous, 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility was built to assist fighters in training, nutrition, injury prevention, and rehabilitation, among other things.

“We did a lot of research talking to the athletes. Unequivocally, this is going to be a huge thing for athletes,” UFC COO Lawrence Epstein told MMAWeekly.com. “This isn’t just about bringing in athletes. We want to bring in athletes and their training team so they can learn the latest and greatest techniques and take those back to Florida, or Brazil, or wherever they’re from, and infect everybody with these positive influences and ideas.”

The two-story facility features a hypoxic lab, a laser light therapy unit, a cryotherapy chamber, a HydroWorx pool, NormaTech compression units, and hot and cold plunges on its 13,000-square-foot first floor. The second level is 17,000 square feet and features camera analysis and motion capture technology, a full-size octagon, a full-size boxing ring, bag and mat training areas with tiered seating to fit 65 people, a physical therapy room, sauna and steam rooms, and an indoor/outdoor track.

“This isn’t just going to be a static facility where we provide you with resources. This is also going to be a research facility where we’re going to get smarter and better. We’re going to learn how to get smarter and better when it comes to training techniques,” added Epstein.

TRENDING > ‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Medical Marijuana

Former light heavyweight champion, The Ultimate Fighter 1 winner, and UFC Hall of Fame member Forrest Griffin was at the unveiling and gave his insight as a former fighter and current staffer at the facility.

“Injuries, especially injuries that change fight cards, disappoint fans, and cost a lot of revenue, we’d like to reduce those,” said Griffin. “And we’d like to find a better way to train so those injuries don’t happen. It’s a violent sport. You’re going to get hurt doing this sport, but let’s minimize it. Let’s get hurt as little as possible and let’s rehab properly.”

COO Lawrence Epstein Talks UFC Performance Institute

Forrest Griffin Talks UFC Performance Institute

