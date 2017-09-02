UFC Partners with Derrick Lewis to Donate to Houston Relief Efforts

Ultimate Fighting Championship partners with heavyweight contender and Houston native Derrick Lewis to make a donation to the Houston recovery effort. Houston suffered catastrophic flooding after being hit by Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 27. The fight promotion tweeted the announcement and later released a statement.

We partnered with Derrick Lewis to donate 10k toward relief efforts. The city of Houston has proven that we are all fighters. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/8KLccgn6Fy — #UFCRotterdam (@ufc) September 1, 2017

Houston has hosted several UFC events over the years. UFC Fight Night 104 took place at the Honda Center in February. The widespread damage caused by the hurricane is estimated to be well into the billions.

“UFC would like to extend our support to the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. As the hometown for several UFC athletes and some of the greatest fans in the world, Houston has also hosted some of our most amazing events. We have partnered with UFC heavyweight and Houston local, Derrick Lewis, to donate 10k towards the relief efforts. The city of Houston has proven that we are all fighters. #HoustonStrong,” read the statement.

@traeabn we are one A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Sep 1, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

#hurricaneharvey A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

