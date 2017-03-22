UFC Overturns Viscardi Andrade’s Win and Fines Him

UFC welterweight Viscardi Andrade received a two-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Tuesday for testing positive for steroids.

Andrade’s drug test was conducted on March 7, 2016, which was considered out-of-competition, but the results were not known until after he fought and defeated Richard Walsh at UFC Fight Night 85 on March 19 in Brisbane, Australia.

After being notified of the suspension, UFC officials told MMAWeekly.com that Andrade’s unanimous decision victory was overturned and changed to a no contest. He will also be fined an undisclosed amount that was yet to be determined.

“UFC was formally notified on Tuesday by USADA of the two-year sanction issued to Viscardi Andrade after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Andrade, 33, tested positive for stanozolol and its metabolites, 16β‐hydroxy‐stanozolol and 3’‐hydroxy‐stanozolol, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on March 7, 2016,” read the UFC’s statement to MMAWeekly.com.

“Shortly after the collection of the sample leading to the positive results, Andrade participated in a bout against Richard Walsh on March 19, 2016, in (Brisbane), Australia, and was victorious. The positive laboratory results from the March 7, 2016 collection, and the resulting formal notification to UFC from USADA, were not completed until after the conclusion of the bout,” the statement continued.

“Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, an Anti-Doping Policy Violation occurring during, or in connection with, a bout may, upon the decision of UFC, lead to disqualification of the athlete’s bout result. Because the sample collection leading to the positive test occurred less than two weeks before the bout, Andrade’s results will be disqualified, his victory overturned, and the results of the bout for both Andrade and Walsh will be changed to a no-contest.”

Andrade’s anti-doping violation is also subject to a fine, which the UFC said it would impose, but had not yet determined an amount.

“Additionally, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the UFC may impose a fine on an athlete who commits an Anti-Doping Policy violation,” said officials. “Accordingly, a financial penalty will be imposed against Andrade at an amount to be determined. Per the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, forfeited compensation shall be applied to offset the costs of the Anti-Doping Program or given to anti-doping research.”

