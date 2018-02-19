UFC on FOX Orlando: Road to the Octagon – Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ilir Latifi

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 19, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Witness the relentless training camps and extraordinary lives of six world-class mixed martial artists as they ready for February 24th’s UFC on FOX 28 in UFC Road to the Octagon: Emmett vs Stephens. A third heavy-hitting bout features top 10 light heavyweights as former Tennessee Volunteer football player Ovince Saint Preux and powerful Swede Ilir “The Sledgehammer” Latifi each want to add another stunning stoppage to their remarkable resumes.

Saint Preux returns to Knoxville, Tennessee to train on campus as he pursues a 4th straight stoppage win seeking to earn a shot at the 205 pound belt. Meanwhile, in Miami, Florida, Latifi prepares far from his Swedish homeland as he strives to honor the sacrifices his parents made to enable his MMA dreams.

