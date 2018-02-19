UFC on FOX Orlando: Road to the Octagon – Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens

(Courtesy of UFC)

Witness the relentless training camps and extraordinary lives of six world-class mixed martial artists as they ready for February 24th’s UFC on FOX 28 in UFC Road to the Octagon: Emmett vs Stephens. In the thrilling featherweight main event, No. 4 ranked Josh Emmett and No. 8 Jeremy Stephens look to display their fight finishing potential and stake claim to a 2018 title shot.

On the heels of a first round KO that rocketed Emmett from unranked to title contender just two months ago, the Sacramento power puncher’s confidence grows with the support of colorful Team Alpha Male. In San Diego, human highlight reel Stephens soaks up the sun and success earned by 20 career stoppage wins while looking to prove worthy of the first UFC title shot in his storied career.

