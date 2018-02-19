UFC on FOX Orlando: Road to the Octagon – Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres

(Courtesy of UFC)

Witness the relentless training camps and extraordinary lives of six world-class mixed martial artists as they ready for February 24th’s UFC on FOX 28 in UFC Road to the Octagon: Emmett vs Stephens. The stellar co-main event features a pair of top 5 ranked UFC strawweights as Brazil’s Jessica Andrade and Colorado’s Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres collide to determine the division’s next title challenger.

For powerhouse ground and pound expert Andrade, intense preparation gives way to reflection as she supports her mother and gains strength from her extended family in Rio de Janeiro. For Torres, a 2017 relocation from south Florida to the Rockies has her reaching new heights, as she trains alongside her fiancée, coach, and fellow UFC fighter Raquel “Rocky” Pennington.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Declares Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Out’ of Rematch Fight Negotiations