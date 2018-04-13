HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on FOX 29 Weigh-in Results: Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje Hit the Mark

April 13, 2018
After the highly anticipated lightweight showdown between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov was shelved during a rocky ride to UFC 223 last week, things have gone much smoother thus far for UFC on FOX 29 in Glendale, Az.

Friday’s UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje official weigh-in went off without a hitch.

Dustin Poirier - UFC on FOX 29 weigh-inThough Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov was canceled last week, the UFC is trying again with what promises to be another lightweight barnburner between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Neither man is know for issues on the scale and neither had issues on Friday.

Gaethje tipped the scale at 156 pounds early in the proceedings, while Poirier stepped on the scale a bit later, but also weighing 156 pounds, making their five-round headliner official.

Justin Gaethje - UFC on FOX 29 weigh-inThe UFC on FOX 29 main card is rounded out with several tantalizing match-ups. Although Matt Brown had to drop out of his planned bout with Carlos Condit, Alex Oliveira stepped in to keep Condit on the card in another blistering match-up. UFC on FOX 29 also features rocketing middleweight Israel Adesanya, who faces Marvin Vettori, as well as a pivotal strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey.

None of the UFC on FOX 29 featured fighters had any trouble making weight. Only Gilbert Burns, who is slated to meet Dan Moret on the UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims, missed the mark. He weighed 136.5 pounds for their bantamweight non-title fight. Pending medical approval, he was given two hours to lose the additional half-pound at the time of publication.

UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on FOX)

  • Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)
  • Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
  • Carlos Condit (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)
  • Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Cortney Casey (115)

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on FOX)

  • Tim Boetsch (185) vs. Antonio Carlos Jr. (185)
  • Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Ricky Rainey (170)
  • Wilson Reis (125) vs. John Moraga (126)
  • Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (186)

Early Prelims (3:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Gilbert Burns (156.5) vs. Dan Moret (156)*
  • Shayna Dobson (126) vs. Lauren Mueller (126)
  • Dhiego Lima (171) vs. Yushin Okami (170)
  • Arjan Singh Bhullar (241) vs. Adam Wieczorek (232)
  • Matthew Lopez (136) vs. Alejandro Perez (136)
  • Luke Sanders (135) vs. Patrick Williams (136)

*Gilbert Burns weighed in one-half pound over the limit; he was given two hours to lose the weight, pending medical approval.

UFC on FOX 29 Official Early Weigh-in Highlights

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

               

