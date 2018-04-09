UFC on Fox 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje Road to the Octagon (Full Episode)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In anticipation of the Octagon touching down in Arizona for a hard hitting UFC on FOX 29, witness the extraordinary lives and thrilling training camps of six exceptional fighters in UFC Road to the Octagon: Poirier vs. Gaethje.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz Accepts UFC Anti-Doping Policy Violation Sanction, but Will Soon Be Eligible to Fight

Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headline the fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale in a bout that promises fireworks. Undefeated middleweight Israel Adesanya makes his second Octagon appearance and plans to keep his unbeaten streak intact when he faces Marvin Vettori. Former Invicta FC atomweight champion Michelle Waterson takes on Cortney Casey in a women’s strawweight bout with implications in the women’s 115-pound division.