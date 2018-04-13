UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje bout from Glendale, Az., is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.)

The lead-up UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje has gone much smoother than the UFC’s recent event in Brooklyn, N.Y.

While the UFC 223 main event underwent several changes – even on the day of weigh-ins – and suffered the consequences of Conor McGregor’s bazaar Media Day rampage, UFC on FOX 29 has been relatively quiet, although it features a highly touted lightweight main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

There were no major hiccups at the UFC on FOX 29 weigh-in, leaving Poirier vs. Gaethje intact and promising fireworks.

The rest of the UFC on FOX 29 main card promises excitement as well. Rising middleweight star Israel Adesanya faces a tough test in Marvin Vettori, as well as a pivotal strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey.

Carlos Condit also returns at UFC on FOX 29, although it won’t be against Matt Brown, much to the chagrin of many fans that had been anticipating the welterweight showdown for years. Brown had to drop out because of a knee injury, but there was no drop-off in his replacement, as Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira stepped in to keep Condit on the card.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!