HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier - UFC on FOX 29 weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 29 Weigh-in Results: Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje Hit the Mark

UFC on FOX 29 Poirier vs Gaethje Live Weigh-ins

featuredUFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje LIVE Official Weigh-in Video

Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘I Believe I Will Be the No. 1 Contender When I Finish Justin Gaethje’

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington: ‘Paper Champ’ Tyron Woodley Is Doing Everything But Fighting Right Now

UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats

April 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje bout from Glendale, Az., is scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.)

The lead-up UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje has gone much smoother than the UFC’s recent event in Brooklyn, N.Y.

While the UFC 223 main event underwent several changes – even on the day of weigh-ins – and suffered the consequences of Conor McGregor’s bazaar Media Day rampage, UFC on FOX 29 has been relatively quiet, although it features a highly touted lightweight main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

UFC on FOX 29 Poirier vs Gaethje Live ResultsThere were no major hiccups at the UFC on FOX 29 weigh-in, leaving Poirier vs. Gaethje intact and promising fireworks.

The rest of the UFC on FOX 29 main card promises excitement as well. Rising middleweight star Israel Adesanya faces a tough test in Marvin Vettori, as well as a pivotal strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey.

Carlos Condit also returns at UFC on FOX 29, although it won’t be against Matt Brown, much to the chagrin of many fans that had been anticipating the welterweight showdown for years. Brown had to drop out because of a knee injury, but there was no drop-off in his replacement, as Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira stepped in to keep Condit on the card.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA