UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje LIVE Official Weigh-in Video

Tune-in Friday, April 13, at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT for the official UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje early weigh-in from Phoenix, Az.

After the highly anticipated lightweight showdown between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov was shelved last week, the UFC is trying again with what promises to be another lightweight barnburner between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

The UFC on FOX 29 main card is rounded out with several tantalizing match-ups. Although Matt Brown had to drop out of his planned bout with Carlos Condit, Alex Oliveira stepped in to keep Condit on the card in another blistering match-up. UFC on FOX 29 also features rocketing middleweight Israel Adesanya, who faces Marvin Vettori, as well as a pivotal strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey.