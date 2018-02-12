UFC on FOX 29 Official Fight Poster Features Two Early Fight of the Year Possibilities

UFC on FOX 29 is slated for April 14 in Glendale, Az. The fight card features two bouts that, even before they take place, are being considered potential Fight of the Year candidates.

The UFC on FOX 29 main event pits Dustin Poirier against former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje in a lightweight battle that could be nicknamed “There Will Be Blood.” Both Poirier and Gaethje are known for throwing caution to the wind, laying everything they have on the line, but still being able to go bell-to-bell.

There is little to no drop-off in the UFC on FOX 29 co-main event as longtime Octagon veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown throw down.

Though both have toyed with retirement, Condit, a former interim UFC champion, and perennial contender Brown are also know for sometimes tossing the gameplan out the window. They have each matured and expanded their skillsets tremendously, but Condit and Brown also love a good scrap and promise to give Poirier and Gaethje a run for Fight of the Night, and quite possibly Fight of the Year.

