HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredEmmett and Stephens Ready to Go, but One Fighter Misses Weight at UFC on FOX 28 Weigh-ins

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredDaniel Cormier Says There Is No Better Fight in the Sport Than His Matchup Against Stipe Miocic

featuredConor McGregor Tried to Fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, But Was Denied

Jeremy Stephens

featuredJeremy Stephens: Josh Emmett Has Been in the Gym But He Hasn’t Been on the Battlefield

UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Weigh-in Video

February 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens ceremonial weigh-in, which took place on Friday in Orlando, Fla. 

TRENDING > Brock Lesnar ‘Always Ready’ for UFC Return, According to Manager

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Live Results and Fight Stats from Orlando, Fla. Fast-rising featherweight Josh Emmett squares off with human highlight reel Jeremy Stephens in the main event, the winner looking to forge a quick route to a title shot. The co-main event sees no drop-off, as Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres are looking to also fight their way into a UFC strawweight championship bout.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA