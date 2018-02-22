UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Results and Live Fight Stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Orlando, Fla., this week for UFC on FOX 28.

UFC on FOX 28 features a featherweight battle between two men trying to get in line for a title shot, but under very different circumstances.

Jeremy Stephens (27-14) has been fighting for well over a decade and has become known as the UFC’s human highlight reel. Now, however, he’s gunning for his first crack at a UFC belt, having recently defeated Gilbert Melendez and Doo Ho Choi.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is his opponent, Josh Emmett. Emmett is actually a year older than Stephens, he’s 32 to Stephens’ 31, but he has been fighting for just under 7 years, but amassed an impressive 13-1 record. His only stumble was a split-decision loss to Desmond Green at lightweight before he returned to featherweight, where he has since taken impressive victories over Felipe Arantes and Ricardo Lamas. He hopes to add Stephens’ name to his hit list and forge a quick route to a UFC title shot.

In addition to what should be an exciting main event, Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres will battle it out in the co-main event, trying to earn a shot at the winner of the upcoming UFC strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Live Results

