HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Tried to Fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, But Was Denied

Jeremy Stephens

featuredJeremy Stephens: Josh Emmett Has Been in the Gym But He Hasn’t Been on the Battlefield

featuredJosh Emmett Addresses the Possibility of Teammate vs. Teammate Fights at Featherweight

featuredCat Zingano Refuses to Allow Setbacks to Define Her: ‘I’m No Victim’

UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Results and Live Fight Stats

February 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC on FOX 28 bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Orlando, Fla., this week for UFC on FOX 28.

UFC on FOX 28 features a featherweight battle between two men trying to get in line for a title shot, but under very different circumstances. 

Jeremy Stephens (27-14) has been fighting for well over a decade and has become known as the UFC’s human highlight reel. Now, however, he’s gunning for his first crack at a UFC belt, having recently defeated Gilbert Melendez and Doo Ho Choi. 

On the opposite end of the spectrum is his opponent, Josh Emmett. Emmett is actually a year older than Stephens, he’s 32 to Stephens’ 31, but he has been fighting for just under 7 years, but amassed an impressive 13-1 record. His only stumble was a split-decision loss to Desmond Green at lightweight before he returned to featherweight, where he has since taken impressive victories over Felipe Arantes and Ricardo Lamas. He hopes to add Stephens’ name to his hit list and forge a quick route to a UFC title shot.

In addition to what should be an exciting main event, Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres will battle it out in the co-main event, trying to earn a shot at the winner of the upcoming UFC strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Live Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

—– LIVE RESULTS & FIGHT STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY —–

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA