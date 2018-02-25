UFC on FOX 28 Attendance and Gate Figures From Orlando, Florida

For the third time in the fight promotion’s history, the UFC Octagon was in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday for UFC on FOX 28. Following the event UFC officials released the attendance and gate figures stemming from the event. 10,124 specta tors were in attendance at the Amway Center generating $1,064,303.50 in gate receipts.

The event was headlined by a featherweight bout between heavy hitters Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett. After being dropped in the opening round by Emmett, Stephens recovered and scored a second-round knockout. He clipped Emmett with a counter left hand that sent Emmett crashing to the canvas. Stephens followed up with elbows, a knee and more elbows that left Emmett unconscious.

RELATED > UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Results and Live Fight Stats

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight contenders Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres entertained the crowd with an action-packed fight. Torres was light on her feet and landing in the opening round, but as the fight wore on Andrade’s size and strength became a factor. Andrade opted to put Torres on her back in the second and third frames. Torres scrambled to her feet several times but was repeatedly slammed back to the ground. Anddrade earned a unanimous decision win and likely a shot at the winner of champion Rose Namajuanas former titleholder Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

In light heavyweight action, Ilir Latifi upset Ovince Saint Preux in the first round. Latifi hurt Saint Preux with punches and knocked him down with a left hand. As Saint Preux stood, Latifi applied a guillotine choke and squeezed leaving Saint Preux unconscious on the canvas.

UFC on FOX 28 featured 12 bouts. Four fights ended in submission finishes, five bouts went the distance and three ended in knockouts.