UFC on FOX 27 Weigh-in Results: Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson Rematch Gets the Green Light

UFC on FOX 27 has flown somewhat under the radar until this week, largely overshadowed by the heavyweight blockbuster between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 in Boston. Now the spotlight is fully on the middleweight rematch between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson, which headlines the Charlotte fight card.

Following Friday’s UFC on FOX 27 official early weigh-in, the fight card is official. Neither Jacare nor Brunson had an issues with the scale.

Jacare and Brunson first fought when they were both on the Strikeforce roster prior to the UFC purchasing the rival fight promotion. Jacare won that fight with a blistering 41-second knockout that left a sour taste in Brunson’s mouth.

Their first fight was nearly five and a half years ago, though, and both have faced a plethora of challenges and evolved their respective games since.

With UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker indefinitely sidelined with an allegedly mistreated staph infection and Luke Rockhold facing Yoel Romero for an interim belt, the winner between Jacare and Brunson could find himself next in line for a title shot.

The UFC on FOX 27 co-main event features featherweight throwdown between fan favorites Dennis Bermudez and Andre Fili.

All the fighters in the line-up made weight.

UFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on Fox)

Jacare Souza (186) vs. Derek Brunson (185)

Dennis Bermudez (145) vs. Andre Fili (146)

Jordan Rinaldi (155) vs. Gregor Gillespie (155)

Drew Dober (170) vs. Frank Camacho (169)

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET on FS1)

Erik Koch (155) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Godofredo Pepey (145)

Katlyn Chookagian (125) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Randa Markos (116) vs. Juliana Lima (116)

Justine Kish (125) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (125)

Vinc Pichel (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

Early Preliminary Card (3:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)