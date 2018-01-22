UFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is making its return to Charlotte, N.C., this week. It is the promotion’s first trip to Charlotte since 2010. The UFC has held events in the city twice prior to 2010, but both were well before the turn of the century, back in the days of “two men enter, one man leaves.”

UFC on FOX 27 has flown somewhat under the radar until this week, largely overshadowed by the heavyweight blockbuster between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 in Boston. Now the spotlight is fully on the middleweight rematch between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson, which headlines the Charlotte fight card.

Jacare and Brunson first fought when they were both on the Strikeforce roster prior to the UFC purchasing the rival fight promotion. Jacare won that fight with a blistering 41-second knockout that left a sour taste in Brunson’s mouth.

Their first fight was nearly five and a half years ago, though, and both have faced a plethora of challenges and evolved their respective games since.

With UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker indefinitely sidelined with an allegedly mistreated staph infection and Luke Rockhold facing Yoel Romero for an interim belt, the winner between Jacare and Brunson could find himself next in line for a title shot.

UFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results

