UFC on FOX 26 Preview: Glover Teixeira and Misha Cirkunov Both Looking to Finish

(Courtesy of UFC)

Glover Teixeira and Misha Cirkunov are both powerful, well rounded light heavyweights with a penchant for finishing fights. When they square off in the UFC on FOX 26 main card opener on Saturday in Winnipeg, nothing will change. They’ll both be going for the finish, however they can get it.

TRENDING > Tim Elliott Peeved Over Lacking Compensation for Cancelled UFC on FOX 26 Fight

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram