               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Sounds Doubtful that Georges St-Pierre Ever Fights Again

featuredBrian Ortega Taps Out Cub Swanson in Statement Win in First UFC Main Event

UFC Fight Night 123 Swanson vs Ortega Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredConor McGregor: “I Have Every Intention of Fighting in 2018”

UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Live Results and Fight Stats

December 11, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fresno bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.)

Two former champions square off in the UFC on FOX 26 main event on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

Former UFC lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos moved up to welterweight after losing the belt. He attempts to take his next step toward a 170-pound title shot when he faces former welterweight champ Robbie Lawer in Winnipeg.

Lawler has fought only once since dropping the title to Tyron Woodley a year and a half ago, but intends to follow up a victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with a victory over dos Anjos.

The UFC on FOX 26 fight card also features Ricardo Lamas squaring off with Josh Emmett and “Platinum” Mike Perry throwing down with Santiago Ponzanibbio.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA