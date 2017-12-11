UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Live Results and Fight Stats

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fresno bout is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.)

Two former champions square off in the UFC on FOX 26 main event on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

Former UFC lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos moved up to welterweight after losing the belt. He attempts to take his next step toward a 170-pound title shot when he faces former welterweight champ Robbie Lawer in Winnipeg.

Lawler has fought only once since dropping the title to Tyron Woodley a year and a half ago, but intends to follow up a victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with a victory over dos Anjos.

The UFC on FOX 26 fight card also features Ricardo Lamas squaring off with Josh Emmett and “Platinum” Mike Perry throwing down with Santiago Ponzanibbio.

UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos Full Results

