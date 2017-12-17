               

UFC on FOX 26 Gate & Attendance Figures from Winnipeg, Canada

December 17, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the attendance and gate figures stemming from Saturday’s UFC on FOX 26 event in Winnipeg, Canada.  8,862 spectators attended the 11-fight card at Bell MTS Place geneUFC on FOX 26 Lawler vs dos Anjos Fight Posterrating $1,005,273.75 CAD in gate receipts. 

Those in attendance witnessed former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos defeat former welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler by unanimous decision in the fight card’s main event.  Dos Anjos pressured Lawler with a varied attack of punches, kicks and takedown attempts.  He hurt Lawler on a couple of occasions but was unable to put “Rushless” away.  The fight ended up being one-sided with all three judges scoring it 50-45 for dos Anjos. 

In the co-main event, Josh Emmett emerged as a new contender in the 145-pound division by knocking out No. 3 ranked Ricardo Lamas.  Emmett put everything behind each of his strikes and flattened Lamas late in the opening round.  Lamas hand thrown a right hand and Emmett planted and fired back with a left-hand counter that left Lamas unconscious and stiff on the canvas. 

The fight card was the second the fight promotion has hosted in Winnipeg. 

