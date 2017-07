UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Weigh-in Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

The fighters competing on the UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum fight card ceremonially weighed in on Friday on Long Island, N.Y. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman looks to get his career back on track against surging talent Kelvin Gastelum in the fight card’s main event.

