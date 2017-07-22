UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Gate and Attendance from Long Island

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 22, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the gate and attendance figures stemming from Saturday’s UFC on FOX 25 fight card in New York. 11,198 spectators attended the 13-bout event Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island generating gate receipts totally $1,088,332.Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum UFC on Fox 25 weigh

Those in attendance and watching on FOX witnessed former middleweight champion Chris Weidman defeat eighth ranked Kelvin Gastelum in the main event. Weidman recovered from being knocked down in the closing seconds of the opening frame to put Gastelum away via arm-triangle choke late in the third round.

In the co-main event, Darren Elkins narrowly defeated Dennis Bermudez by split decision. Light heavyweight Partick Cummins picked up his second consecutive win by defeating Gian Villante by split decision in other main card action.

RELATED > UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results & Fight Stats

Bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and Thomas Almeida kicked off the main card with a back and forth war that saw both fighters staggered.  In the end, Rivera was declared the winner by unanimous decision. 

UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum featured eight decisions, three knockouts and two submission finishes.  It was the first event the fight promotion has hosted on Long Island. 

