UFC on FOX 25 Road to the Octagon: Weidman vs. Gastelum (Full Episode)

July 22, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC on FOX 25 in Long Island main event showcases former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman against 25-year-old rising star Kelvin Gastelum. For Weidman, headlining the UFC’s first event in his hometown is a lifelong dream, as his close-knit family supports his latest run at the 185-pound belt. Meanwhile in Orange County, California, former Ultimate Fighter victor Gastelum surrounds himself with recent UFC champions as he seeks to close in on a title shot of his own.

In the dynamic featherweight co-main event, New Yorker Dennis Bermudez looks to stop Indiana’s Darren Elkins in a heated battle in one of the UFC’s most stacked divisions. Bermudez balances training with fatherhood, as he seeks to live up to the hard working standards that his own father set for him. Across the country in Sacramento, Elkins joins forces with Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male as he seeks to continue one of the division’s best winning streaks while his family adapts to a new life in California.

A third showdown features a heavy hitting collision between light heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante. In Boca Raton, Florida former 2-time US National wrestler Cummins reflects on his remarkable path to the UFC and hones his skills for a run at the 205-pound belt. Meanwhile in the Empire State, following a successful football career at Hofstra University, Villante furthers his credentials as a bonafide contender in Long Island while training alongside Weidman.

