UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Official Weigh-in Highlight Video

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Watch highlights from the UFC on FOX 24 official weigh-ins from Kansas City, where Demetrious Johnson, Wilson Reis, Michelle Waterson, Rose Namajunas, and others stepped on the scale to make their bouts official.

