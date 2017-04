UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Fight Card and Start Times

UFC on FOX 24

Johnson vs. Reis

Date: April 15, 2017

Venue: Sprint Center

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

UFC on FOX 24 Fight Card

Main Card (on Fox at 8pm ET)

Demetrious Johnson (c)(25-2-1) vs. Wilson Reis (22-6) *



Rose Namajunas (6-3) vs. Michelle Waterson (14-4)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (24-4, 1NC) vs. Robert Whittaker (18-4)

Jeremy Stephens (25-13) vs. Renato Moicano (10-0-1)

Preliminary Card (on FS1 at 6pm ET)

Alexander Volkov (27-6) vs. Roy Nelson (22-13)

Patrick Williams (8-4) vs. Tom DuQuesnoy (14-1)

Bobby Green (23-7) vs. Rashid Magomedov (19-2)

Louis Smolka (11-3) vs. Tim Elliott (14-7-1)

Preliminary Card (on UFC Fight Pass at 4pm ET)

Devin Clark (7-1) vs. Jake Collier (10-3)

Anthony Smith (26-12) vs. Andrew Sanchez (10-2)

Aljamain Sterling (12-2) vs. Augusto Mendes (6-1)

Zak Cummings (20-5) vs. Nathan Coy (15-6)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (5-1) vs. Ketlen Vieira (7-0)

*For UFC flyweight championship

UFC Road to the Octagon: Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis

(Courtesy of UFC)

