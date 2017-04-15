UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Draws Record Gate in Kansas City

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 15, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship made it’s first landing in Kansas City, Mo. with UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis on Saturday and hit a home run.

“This was the first big card of the year and man did it live up to the hype,” UFC president Dana White said after the event.

UFC on FOX 24 Johnson vs ReisUFC on FOX 24 wasn’t just a big card that lived up to the hype, it pulled in box office numbers as well. The event drew 12,171 patrons, grossing a record $1,081,193 at the gate. 

“It’s the highest grossing sporting event in the arena’s history,” added White.

The fight card was topped by one of the greatest fighters of all time once again putting his dominance on display. 

RELATED > UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. Reis Live Results and Fight Stats

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson put on a master class in dismantling Wilson Reis over the course of three rounds, submitting the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt via armbar late in the third frame.

The victory tied Anderson Silva‘s record of 10 consecutive UFC title defenses.

