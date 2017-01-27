HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Main Card Weigh-in Videos

Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 196

featuredOne Fighter Misses Weight In Denver (UFC on FOX 23 Weigh-in Results)

Daniel Cormier at UFC 187

featuredDaniel Cormier Returns in UFC 210 Headliner

featuredMike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Main Card Weigh-in Videos

January 27, 2017
Check out the UFC on FOX 23 main card fighters at the early morning weigh-in as they step on the scale in Denver. The Mile High headliner features women’s bantamweight contenders Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena, the co-main event pits hometown hero Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone against Jorge Masvidal, and former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski meets rising star Francis Ngannou in a pivotal match between the big men.

UFC on FOX 23 takes place on Saturday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The winner of the main event is likely to be the next in line for a title shot against current champion Amanda Nunes.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

