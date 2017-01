UFC on FOX 23 Road to the Octagon: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

(Courtesy of UFC)

No. 1-ranked women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her ascent by knocking off Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of UFC on FOX 23 in Denver.

