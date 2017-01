UFC on FOX 23 Road to the Octagon: Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

(Courtesy of UFC)

Heavyweights collide at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, as former champ Andrei Arlovski faces the division’s fastest rising prospect Francis Ngannou, who has finished his opponent in each of his 9 victories.

MORE ROAD TO THE OCTAGON:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram