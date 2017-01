UFC on Fox 23 Joe Rogan Preview: Julianna Pena vs. Valentina Shevchenko

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the main event for UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, featuring bantamweight contenders Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena.

RELATED > Watch Julianna Pena Finish Jessica Rakoczy with 1 Second Left

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram