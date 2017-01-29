UFC on Fox 23: Gate and Attendance Numbers from Denver

UFC president Dana White announced the attendance numbers and gate figures stemming from UFC on Fox 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena during the event’s post-fight press conference in Denver on Saturday.

13,233 spectators attended the event at the Pepsi Center generating gate receipts totally $1,020,434.

Those in attendance witnessed Valentina Shevchenko earn a rematch with women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes by submitting Julianna Pena in the fight card’s main event. Shevchenko locked on an armbar late in the second frame that force The Ultimate Fighter 18 winner to tap out.

Following the fight, Nunes entered the Octagon. Shevchanko promised to take the belt with her in the rematch while Nunes proclaimed that isn’t going to a happen.

In the co-main event, Jorge Masvidal took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in welterweight action. He halted Cerrone’s recent run in the 170-pound division in the second round after knocking Cerrone down twice in the fight. Masvidal emerged as a contender in the division and bet White $200,000 that he couldn’t fine an opponent to defeat him.

Heavyweight phenom Francis Ngannou extended his unbeaten streak to nine consecutive fights by knocking out former champion Andrei Arlovski in main card action. Arlvoski moved in and missed with a right hook early in the opening frame and Ngannou countered with a right uppercut that sent Arlovski crashing to the canvas.

The event was the first UFC fight card televised on FOX in 2017.

