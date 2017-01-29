HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

Valentina Shevchenko

featuredValentina Shevchenko Taps Out Julianna Pena in Headliner (UFC Denver Results)

UFC on FOX 23 Shevchenko vs Pena Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results and Fight Stats

Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Main Card Weigh-in Videos

UFC on Fox 23: Gate and Attendance Numbers from Denver

January 29, 2017
No Comments

UFC president Dana White announced the attendance numbers and gate figures stemming from UFC on Fox 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena during the event’s post-fight press conference in Denver on Saturday.

13,233 spectators attended the event at the Pepsi Center generating gate receipts totally  $1,020,434. 

Those in attendance witnessed Valentina Shevchenko earn a rematch with women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes by submitting Julianna Pena in the fight card’s main event.  Shevchenko locked on an armbar late in the second frame that force The Ultimate Fighter 18 winner to tap out. 

Following the fight, Nunes entered the Octagon.  Shevchanko promised to take the belt with her in the rematch while Nunes proclaimed that isn’t going to a happen. 

TRENDING > Dana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

In the co-main event, Jorge Masvidal took out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in welterweight action.  He halted Cerrone’s recent run in the 170-pound division in the second round after knocking Cerrone down twice in the fight.  Masvidal emerged as a contender in the division and bet White $200,000 that he couldn’t fine an opponent to defeat him. 

Heavyweight phenom Francis Ngannou extended his unbeaten streak to nine consecutive fights by knocking out former champion Andrei Arlovski in main card action.  Arlvoski moved in and missed with a right hook early in the opening frame and Ngannou countered with a right uppercut that sent Arlovski crashing to the canvas. 

The event was the first UFC fight card televised on FOX in 2017.  

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads ...

Jan 28, 2017No Comments21 Views

UFC President Dana White on Saturday continued his stand in saying that a fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is unlikely to ever happen.

Valentina Shevchenko Submit...

Check out Valentina Shevchenko submit Julianna Pena by armbar

Jan 28, 2017

Jorge Masvidal Stops Donald...

Watch Jorge Masvidal's second-round finish of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

Jan 28, 2017

Watch Francis Ngannou Finis...

Check out Francis Ngannou's quick finish of former champion

Jan 28, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA