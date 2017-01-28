HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Main Card Weigh-in Videos

Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 196

featuredOne Fighter Misses Weight In Denver (UFC on FOX 23 Weigh-in Results)

Daniel Cormier at UFC 187

featuredDaniel Cormier Returns in UFC 210 Headliner

featuredMike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

UFC on FOX 23 Denver: Road to the Octagon Full Video

January 28, 2017
No Comments

No. 1-ranked women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her ascent by knocking off Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of Fight Night Denver. In the co-main event at Fight Night Denver, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is seeking a fifth straight victory in a showdown with Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, whose street-tough swagger has earned him 31 career victories. Also, Heavyweights collide as former champ Andrei Arlovski faces the division’s fastest rising prospect Francis Ngannou, who has finished his opponent in each of his 9 victories.

