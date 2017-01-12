HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Offers Free Fight Pass Weekend, Including 3 Live Events

January 12, 2017
UFC FIGHT PASS – the world’s premier digital subscription network for fight fans – is presenting a free weekend beginning this Friday, January 13.

From midnight Thursday night (Eastern time) fans around the world will be able to enjoy three exclusively live fight streams and spend three days sampling FIGHT PASS’s vast library of content.

The FREE WEEKEND will include the TKO 37 event on Friday, Invicta FC 21 on Saturday, plus four exclusively live fights from this Sunday’s UFC FIGHT NIGHT event. Fans will also have unprecedented free access to FIGHT PASS’s vast archive of over 11,000 historical fights, UFC programming and Original content.

“This is a thank you to our fans,” UFC Senior Vice-President & UFC FIGHT PASS General Manager Eric Winter said. “In 2016, FIGHT PASS live-streamed over 100 fight cards live and exclusively, and we’re excited to begin the New Year by showcasing the first of many action packed weekends on FIGHT PASS.

“We also invite viewers to take full advantage of the FREE WEEKEND and deep-dive into the FIGHT PASS Library. FIGHT PASS has over 11,000 historical fights from 33 combat sports promotions, plus great Original series including Dana White: Lookin’ For A FightFightography and Where Are They Now? We believe FIGHT PASS is a must-have for combat sports fans, and are thrilled to offer this free weekend of action.”

The free weekend begins at 11:59pm tonight (Thursday) and will end Sunday at midnight, Eastern Time. Fans are encouraged to download the UFC App and provide a valid email address in order to enjoy unprecedented free access to FIGHT PASS content.

The FIGHT PASS free weekend live action begins on Friday, when the newly resurrected Canadian promotion TKO presents TKO 37: RIVALS from Montreal, Canada. The main event sees bitter middleweight rivals Jo Vallee and Strahinja Gavrilovic throwdown while feuding featherweights Charles Jourdain and Michael Cyr will settle the identity of Quebec’s hottest new 145lbs prospect. 

On Saturday, the world’s premier all-female MMA organization – Invicta FC – kicks off its 2017 calendar with an exciting event from Kansas City. The Invicta FC 21 main event sees Australia’s Megan Anderson collide with Canadian Charmaine Tweet for the interim Invicta FC featherweight championship. The co- feature is a bantamweight elimination bout between contenders Pannie Kianzad and Raquel Pa’aluhi, plus 21-year-old undefeated bantamweight prospect Aspen Ladd is in action.

Finally, on Sunday, FIGHT PASS presents exclusive live action from the UFC FIGHT NIGHT event in Phoenix, Arizona. The opening four fights of the evening will live-stream on FIGHT PASS, including the Featured Bout between strawweights Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger and Nina Ansaroff and the clash of UFC lightweight newcomers Drakkar Klose and Devin Powell.

The FREE WEEKEND’s live-streaming schedule looking like this:

Friday, January 13

  • TKO 37: RIVALS – 9/6pm ET/PT

Saturday, January 14

  • Invicta FC 21 – 8/5pm ET/PT

Sunday, January 15

  • UFC FIGHT PASS PRELIMS – 6/3pm ET/PT

