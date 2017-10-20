UFC Newcomer Gets 2 Year Suspension from USADA Before Ever Stepping into the Octagon

Carlos Felipe never got the chance to make his UFC debut after the Brazilian newcomer was flagged for a doping violation by USADA and now he’ll have to wait two more years before returning to action.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) officials announced on Friday that Felipe had accepted a two-year suspension following a positive drug test for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol from a sample given on July 29.

“Felipe, 22, tested positive for stanozolol metabolites, 16β‐hydroxy‐stanozolol and 3’‐hydroxy‐stanozolol, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on July 29, 2017,” USADA officials announced. “Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the category of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

“Felipe’s two-year period of ineligibility began on September 19, 2017, the date his provisional suspension was imposed. As a result of his positive test, Felipe was removed from the card for the UFC Fight Night event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, scheduled for October 28, 2017.”

Felipe will be eligible to return in September 2019 based on his two-year suspension from the sport. Felipe was originally scheduled to meet Christian Colombo at the UFC Fight Night event in Brazil on Oct. 28 before he was pulled due to the positive drug test. Colombo remained on the card and will now face Marcelo Golm next Saturday night.

