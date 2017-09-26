UFC Newcomer Flagged by USADA Before First Fight

Little more than two years after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency began administering the UFC’s anti-doping program, it’s still not uncommon for a fighter to be flagged for a potential violation. The most recent example is a fighter that has yet to set foot in the Octagon.

Still awaiting his debut bout, undefeated Russian fighter Azamat Murzakanov (7-0) has been notified of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on Sept. 2, 2017, according to UFC officials. No further details of the nature of the potential violation were revealed.

TRENDING > Dana White Shoots Down Reports of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3

Murzakanov had initially planned to make his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 112 in June opposite Joachim Christensen, but had to withdraw from the fight because of an injury.

According to a UFC statement, Murzakanov will be afforded due process before any sanctions are imposed.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Murzakanov,” read the statement. “Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram