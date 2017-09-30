UFC Matchmakers Break Down the UFC 216 Marquee Match-ups

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC’s matchmakers – Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard – alongside commentator Jon Anik, break down the most intriguing match-ups for UFC 216, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson: Conor McGregor Needs to Defend or Vacate (Video)

Tony Ferguson squares off with Kevin Lee in the night’s main event, as the two vie for the interim UFC lightweight championship. In addition to that bout, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson puts his belt on the line for the eleventh time when he meets Ray Borg in the co-main event. If Johnson wins, he separates himself from Anderson Silva and takes sole possession of the UFC record for most career title defenses.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram