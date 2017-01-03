HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Ronda Rousey at UFC 184

featuredRonda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

UFC Makes New Broadcasting Hire; Mike Goldberg Exits After 20 Years

January 3, 2017
No Comments

The UFC has made a new broadcasting hire in the wake of Mike Goldberg exiting the promotion that he called home for the past 20 years.

Joe Rogan & Mike GoldbergMMAWeekly.com sources on Tuesday confirmed that the UFC had hired former ESPN and WWE broadcaster Todd Grisham, following ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeting about the move. UFC officials, however, had no comment when asked to confirm the hire.

Details about the length of Grisham’s deal and his role in the broadcast booth were scarce. It doesn’t appear that he will be a direct replacement for Goldberg, but more likely an analyst and play-by-play commentator on Fight Night events. That leaves the path open to speculation as to who will be sitting in Goldberg’s former spot when UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie lands in Brooklyn on Feb. 11

RELATED > Dana White Confirms UFC 207 is Mike Goldberg’s Final Broadcast

Grisham worked at ESPN in varying capacities since 2011. Prior to that, he worked for WWE for seven years. He is expected to make his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night Phoenix on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

din-thomas-where-are-they-now-750

Amanda Nunes Coach Din Thomas: ‘There&#...

Jan 03, 2017No Comments4 Views

Former UFC featherweight Din Thomas believes Ronda Rousey could rise again with changes in training and a coach that is a progressive thinker.

Ronda Rousey and Dominick Cruz

Ronda Rousey and Dominick C...

Former UFC bantamweight champions Ronda Rousey and Dominick Cruz

Jan 03, 2017
cris-cyborg-hijab-750

Cris Cyborg Wears Hijab in ...

Invicta FC 145-pound champion Cris Cyborg posted a video

Jan 03, 2017
Aung La Nsang

Aung La Nsang Steps in to F...

The ONE: Quest for Power middleweight championship main event

Jan 03, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA