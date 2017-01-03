UFC Makes New Broadcasting Hire; Mike Goldberg Exits After 20 Years

The UFC has made a new broadcasting hire in the wake of Mike Goldberg exiting the promotion that he called home for the past 20 years.

MMAWeekly.com sources on Tuesday confirmed that the UFC had hired former ESPN and WWE broadcaster Todd Grisham, following ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeting about the move. UFC officials, however, had no comment when asked to confirm the hire.

Details about the length of Grisham’s deal and his role in the broadcast booth were scarce. It doesn’t appear that he will be a direct replacement for Goldberg, but more likely an analyst and play-by-play commentator on Fight Night events. That leaves the path open to speculation as to who will be sitting in Goldberg’s former spot when UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie lands in Brooklyn on Feb. 11.

Dana White Confirms UFC 207 is Mike Goldberg's Final Broadcast

Grisham worked at ESPN in varying capacities since 2011. Prior to that, he worked for WWE for seven years. He is expected to make his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night Phoenix on Sunday, Jan. 15.

