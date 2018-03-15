UFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Live Results and Fight Stats

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC Fight Night 127 bout from London is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 17, at 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT.)

Headlined by a pair of heavyweights trying to get the next crack at the belt, UFC Fight Night 127 takes place on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London.

Former UFC heavyweight champion, No. 4 ranked Fabricio Werdum, and former Bellator heavyweight champion, No. 6 ranked Alexander Volkov, headline the London fight card.

Werdum (23-7-1) is just two fights removed from his last loss, having landed on the wrong end of a majority decision to Alistair Overeem at UFC 213 last summer. He has since rebounded with a submission win over Walt Harris and a unanimous-decision victory over Marcin Tybura.

Volkov (29-6) has just three UFC bouts to his credit, but he has won all three, taking decisions over Timothy Johnson and Roy Nelson before scoring a TKO stoppage of Stefan Struve. Those three victories followed Volkov having won and defended the M-1 Global heavyweight championship, putting his current winning streak at five consecutive bouts.

The winner of the UFC London headliner will quickly be penciled onto the shortlist of contenders for the next shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.

In addition to the heavyweight main event, two 205-pounders trying to find a route to a shot at current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier battle in the UFC London co-main event. London’s own Jimi Manuwa has often been close to a shot at the belt, but needs to string together a couple impressive wins to get back there. He faces no easy task in Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz, who is riding back-to-back wins over Devin Clark and Jared Cannonier into Saturday’s event.

UFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Results

