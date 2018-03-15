UFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Fighter Face-offs Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 15, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and former Bellator heavyweight titleholder Alexander Volkov are set to square off on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 127 at O2 Arena in London. As the fight draws nearer, Werdum and Volkov met face to face in a staredown for photographers at the UFC London Media Day. 

Joining Werdum and Volkov on the stage were the other UFC Fight Night 127 main card pairings, and most kept it gentlemanly, but things got a little tense when Leon Edwards and Peter Sobotta got a little too close for comfort for UFC officials.

Werdum and Volkov are in an important battle for title contention. The winner is likely to make a major move toward facing the winner of the UFC 226 main event between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

The UFC London co-main event features a pivotal light heavyweight bout between Londoner Jimi Manuwa and Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz, which could see the winner move just one or two more victories away from a shot at the belt.

Tune in Saturday on MMAWeekly.com for UFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Live Results and Fight Stats, Barring any last-minute changes, the first bout is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT.

               

