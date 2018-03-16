UFC London Weigh-in Video: Fabricio Werdum Gets Early Start on Pro Wrestling Career

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night 127: Werdum vs. Volkov ceremonial weigh-in video replay.

The UFC Fight Night 127 main event features two heavyweights trying to get into the thick of title talk, as former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and former Bellator heavyweight titleholder Alexander Volkov go to battle in a five-round bout.

The co-main event in London pits two 205-pound fighters that are just a couple of victories away from a shot at UFC gold, as Londoner Jimi Manuwa and Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz throw down.

But first, the fighters had to step on the scale on Friday and go before fans for their final face-offs in London.

While everything was kept mostly on an even keel, Werdum brought a chair to the ceremonial weigh-in, getting a jump start on his rumored interest in a professional wrestling career with a company like the WWE.