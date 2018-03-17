HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAlexander Volkov Blasts Fabricio Werdum (UFC London Results)

UFC Fight Night 172 London Results

featuredUFC London: Werdum vs. Volkov Live Results and Fight Stats

Fabricio Werdum - UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC London Weigh-in Results: Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Volkov Set for Heavyweight Showdown

Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

featuredRonda Rousey Explains How to ‘Do the Right Thing’ During Hall of Fame Induction

UFC London Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

March 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 127 event at The O2 Arena in London, England, the big winners from the fight card fielded questions from the media during the event’s post-fight press conference.

Alexander Volkov became a title contender in the fight card’s main event by knocking out former champion Fabricio Werdum. Hear what “Drago” had to say about the biggest win of his career and when he’d like to fight for the title.

Polish light heavyweight Jan Błachowicz avenged a previous loss to England’s Jimi Manuwa in the co-main event. Manuwa defeated Blachowicz by unanimous decision in April 2015. Blachowicz returned the favor on Saturday.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Not Impressed With the Competition at Lightweight in the UFC

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA