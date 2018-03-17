UFC London Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 127 event at The O2 Arena in London, England, the big winners from the fight card fielded questions from the media during the event’s post-fight press conference.

Alexander Volkov became a title contender in the fight card’s main event by knocking out former champion Fabricio Werdum. Hear what “Drago” had to say about the biggest win of his career and when he’d like to fight for the title.

Polish light heavyweight Jan Błachowicz avenged a previous loss to England’s Jimi Manuwa in the co-main event. Manuwa defeated Blachowicz by unanimous decision in April 2015. Blachowicz returned the favor on Saturday.

