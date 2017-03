UFC London on the Fly: Reza Madadi

(Courtesy of UFC)

In episode 1 of On the Fly: Fight Night London we travel out to All Stars gym in Stockholm to hang out with Lightweight fighter Reza Madadi as he prepares for his fight against “Irish”Joe Duffy on March 18. A real character in the gym and a popular member of the All Stars camp, it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Reza as he tells us how he’s had to overcome adversity and fight his way back into the Octagon.

