UFC London On The Fly: Marc Diakiese

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

In episode 2 of On the Fly: UFC Fight Night London, we travel out to American Top Team in Florida to hang out with undefeated UFC lightweight Marc Diakiese as he prepares for his fight against Teemu Packalen on Saturday. Surrounded by fellow countrymen at ATT, he takes some time out from his training schedule to hang out at the bowling alley and then we head down to Deerfield Beach for a game of soccer.

