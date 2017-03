UFC London: Manuwa vs. Anderson Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of WHOATV)

Check out the UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson face-offs as the main card fighters met to stare each other down in London on Thursday. Jimi Manuwa squares off with Corey Anderson in Saturday’s main event.

