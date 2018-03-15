UFC London Live Weigh-in, Friday at 1 pm ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night 127: Werdum vs. Volkov ceremonial weigh-in from London, live on Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The UFC Fight Night 127 main event features two heavyweights trying to get into the thick of title talk, as former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and former Bellator heavyweight titleholder Alexander Volkov go to battle in a five-round bout.

The co-main event in London pits two 205-pound fighters that are just a couple of victories away from a shot at UFC gold, as Londoner Jimi Manuwa and Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz throw down.

But first, they have to make weight on Friday and go before fans for their final face-offs.