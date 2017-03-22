HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC London Leaves Three Fighters Suspended Up to Six Months

March 22, 2017
Jimi Manuwa made quick and devastating work of Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 107 on Saturday in London. Manuwa powerful knockout also left Anderson with a 60-day medical suspension for precautionary reasons.

Looking at the remainder of suspensions, as first reported by MMAJunkie.com, Anderson might just consider himself lucky, at least when it comes to the suspension. Several other fighters on the list could be out for up to six months.

Francimar Barroso suffered a left foot injury, Brad Scott suffered a left shoulder injury, and Scott Askham injured his right leg, all three of which have to get medical clearance from a doctor or they are sidelined with six-month suspensions.

UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson took place on Saturday, March 18, at O2 Arena in London.

TRENDING > Would Nevada Approve Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather?

UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Medical Suspensions

  • Jimi Manuwa vs Corey Anderson faceoffCorey Anderson: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons
  • Alan Jouban: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons
  • Brad Pickett: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons
  • Makwan Amirkhani: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons
  • Joseph Duffy: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days (cleared of a possible right-foot injury after event)
  • Reza Madadi: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days due to a forehead laceration
  • Francimar Barroso: suspended 180 days due to a left-foot injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days due to a right-eyebrow laceration
  • Timothy Johnson: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons
  • Daniel Omielanczuk: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons
  • Vicente Luque: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons
  • Teemu Packalen: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons (cleared of a possible head injury after event)
  • Brad Scott: suspended 180 days due to a left-shoulder injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless
  • Scott Askham: suspended 180 days due to a right-leg injury, though a doctor can clear him early; regardless, suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons
  • Lina Lansberg: suspended 60 days with no contact during training for 45 days for precautionary reasons (cleared of possible head and face injuries)
  • Lucie Pudilova: suspended 30 days with no contact during training for 21 days for precautionary reasons

