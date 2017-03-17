UFC London Fight Card Official, but Not Without Weighty Issues (Weigh-in Results)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 17, 2017
UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson has been green lit following Friday’s early-morning official weigh-in.

Main event fighters Jimi Manuwa, who is fighting on his home turf, and Corey Anderson had an easy time on the scale.  That couldn’t be said for everyone on the fight card. 

Jimi ManuwaNeither Manuwa nor Anderson can attain the top contender slot in the light heavyweight division, but a victory on Saturday keeps the winner in the hunt for contention in a division that is slim on challengers.

Gunnar Nelson and Alan Jouban also easily made weight, cementing their position as the welterweight co-main event, but one fight was changed to a catchweight bout, while another fighter missed weight.

Londoner Brad Pickett will retire following his fight on the main card, but he’ll be facing Marlon Vera at a catchweight of 140 pounds instead of the intended 135 pounds. According to UFC officials, Vera, who accepted the fight on short notice, knew he was going to have trouble on the scale and informed Pickett ahead of time. As such, they agreed to the catchweight and kept the fight intact.

Ian Entwistle also had trouble making weight, but unlike Vera, he stepped on the scale without negotiating a catchweight. He weighed 139 pounds; a full three pounds over the limit for his bantamweight non-title bout with Brett Johns. Entwistle was penalized 20-percent of his fight purse, which will go to Johns, but the fight will still occur.

UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa vs. Anderson Weigh-in Results

Main Card (5 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Jimi Manuwa (205) vs. Corey Anderson (205)
  • Gunnar Nelson (170) vs. Alan Jouban (170)
  • Brad Pickett (139) vs. Marlon Vera (140)*
  • Arnold Allen (145) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Prelims (1:30 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Joseph Duffy (155) vs. Reza Madadi (155)
  • Darren Stewart (206) vs. Francimar Barroso (204)
  • Daniel Omielanczuk (240) vs. Timothy Johnson (264)
  • Marc Diakiese (155) vs. Teemu Packalen (155)
  • Tom Breese (185) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184)
  • Leon Edwards (169) vs. Vicente Luque (169)
  • Ian Entwistle (139) vs. Brett Johns (136)*
  • Bradley Scott (185) vs. Scott Askham (185)
  • Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Lucie Pudilova (133)

*Pickett and Johns agreed to catchweight bouts with their opponents.

