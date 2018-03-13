HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC London: Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov – The Jimmy Smith Preview

March 13, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Though it’s flown under the radar, UFC Fight Night 127 is coming up later this week. 

Headlined by a pair of heavyweights trying to get the next crack at the belt, UFC Fight Night 127 takes place on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. 

Former UFC heavyweight champion, No. 4 ranked Fabricio Werdum, and former Bellator heavyweight champion, No. 6 ranked Alexander Volkov, headline the London fight card. 

Werdum (23-7-1) is just two fights removed from his last loss, having lost a majority decision to Alistair Overeem at UFC 213 last summer. He has since rebounded with a submission win over Walt Harris and a unanimous-decision victory over Marcin Tybura.

Vokov (29-6) has just three UFC bouts to his credit, but he has won all three, winning decisions over Timothy Johnson and Roy Nelson before scoring a TKO Stoppage of Stefan Struve. Those three victories followed Volkov having won and defended the M-1 Global heavyweight championship, putting his current winning streak at five consecutive bouts.

TRENDING > Ben Askren Predicts That He’ll Fight Georges St-Pierre in 2019

The winner of the UFC London headliner will quickly be penciled onto the shortlist of contenders for the next shot at the UFC heavyweight championship.

UFC broadcast Jimmy Smith breaks down the Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov match-up.

               

