UFC London Bout Scrapped Hours Prior to Fight Time

March 18, 2017
1 Comment

The UFC Fight Night 107 preliminary bout between Brett Johns and Ian Entwistle has been canceled due to medical issues.

Ian EntwistleUFC officials announced on Saturday that, following a trip to the hospital earlier in the day, Entwistle was removed from the fight card per doctors’ recommendations.

Officials did not confirm whether or not the medical issues were related to Entwistle’s weight cut, but the Englishman failed to make weight on Friday, clocking in at 139 pounds for the 135-pound bout.

It marks back-to-back bouts that Entwistle has been removed from a fight in the final hours. He was supposed to face Rob Font at UFC 204 in October, but was pulled from the fight after falling ill during the weight cutting process the day prior to the event.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Confronts Boxing Media at The Garden

On such short notice, there was no way to save the bout for Johns. The fight card will proceed with 12 bouts instead of the planned 13. 

“Absolutely heartbroken,” the Welshman said on Saturday. “My dream event taken away from me six hours before my fight.”

Jimi Manuwa squares off with Corey Anderson in a light heavyweight main event at O2 Arena in London.

