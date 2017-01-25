UFC Lightweight Felipe Olivieri Receives Two-Year Suspension for Doping

USADA announced on Wednesday that an independent Arbitrator for McLaren Global Sports Solutions, Inc. (MGSS) has rendered a decision in the case of UFC athlete, Felipe Olivieri, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and determined that Olivieri should receive a two-year period of ineligibility for his anti-doping policy violation.

Following an out-of-competition urine test on January 11, 2016, Olivieri, 31, tested positive for the presence of 5α-tetrahydromethyltestosterone and 5β–tetrahydromethyltestosterone, which are metabolites of methyltestosterone. Methyltestosterone is a non-specified substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the standard sanction for a policy violation involving a non-specified substance is a two-year period of ineligibility. If an athlete exercises his or her right to contest the imposition of the standard sanction, as Olivieri did, that case must be heard by independent arbitrators, per the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

Olivieri contested the asserted doping offense by arguing that the laboratory results for his urine sample should be disregarded based on alleged breaches of the chain of custody and an alleged lack of competency by the testing laboratory. In rejecting the athlete’s claims, the Arbitrator concluded that Olivieri failed to establish that the sample chain of custody and analysis, which was conducted by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Rio de Janeiro, had been compromised. Because Olivieri did not present any mitigating evidence with respect to his level of fault during the appeal process, the Arbitrator imposed the standard period of ineligibility for Olivieri’s doping offense.

Olivieri’s two-year period of ineligibility began on March 10, 2016, the date of his provisional suspension. He will be eligible to return to competition as of March 10, 2018.

Though the sample collection took place prior to Olivieri’s most recent fight, the anti-doping violation wasn’t known until after the bout. Olivieri lost via a third-round technical submission to Tony Martin at UFC on Fox 18 on Jan. 30, 2016. Since the outcome of the bout was a loss for Olivieri, the decision will stand.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete’s sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing.

